Itiquira Acquisition (NASDAQ:ITQ) Trading Up 0.2%

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65. Approximately 9,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 7,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Itiquira Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,329,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Itiquira Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $483,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Itiquira Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $681,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Itiquira Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $13,402,000. 24.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Itiquira Acquisition (NASDAQ:ITQ)

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Itiquira Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itiquira Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.