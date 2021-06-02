J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) will announce earnings per share of $1.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51. J.B. Hunt Transport Services posted earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full year earnings of $6.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $6.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Vertical Research started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.09. The stock had a trading volume of 632,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,823. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.46. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $110.29 and a 1-year high of $183.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $220,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,048.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 8,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.12, for a total value of $1,394,344.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,933 shares of company stock valued at $11,311,652. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,194.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,074,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,819 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,967,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,185,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,438,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,901,000. 73.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

