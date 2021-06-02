J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $268.00

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 268 ($3.50) and last traded at GBX 267.90 ($3.50), with a volume of 3840101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 265.60 ($3.47).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 214 ($2.80) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. J Sainsbury currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 250 ($3.27).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 249.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a GBX 7.40 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 3.06%. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.25%.

In other J Sainsbury news, insider Simon Roberts sold 131,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total transaction of £325,266.89 ($424,963.27).

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

