J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Declares $0.98 Dividend

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.9796 per share on Monday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

JSAIY stock opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.03. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

