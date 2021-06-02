Jack Creek Investment (NASDAQ:JCIC) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.66 and last traded at $9.66. Approximately 9,275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 54,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.72.

Get Jack Creek Investment alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $480,000.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Creek Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Creek Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.