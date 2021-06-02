James Eric Mcpartland Sells 30,000 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) EVP James Eric Mcpartland sold 30,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total value of $3,181,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:GL traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.09. 321,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,862. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.74. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.47 and a 1-year high of $108.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 15.29%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.20.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

