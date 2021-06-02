Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.69

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.69 and last traded at $39.01, with a volume of 1140472 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.10.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JHG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.32.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.51.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 34.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,132,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136,181 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 4,500.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,233,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,578,000 after buying an additional 2,185,104 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 200.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,298,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,458,000 after buying an additional 867,088 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,582,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,360,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,218,000 after acquiring an additional 762,552 shares during the period. 60.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.