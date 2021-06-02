Jarvis Network (JRT) Price Tops $0.0859 on Major Exchanges

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 2nd. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $154,947.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jarvis Network has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Jarvis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0859 or 0.00000227 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Jarvis Network

JRT is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars.

