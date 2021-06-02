Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €141.00 Price Target

SAP (ETR:SAP) received a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SAP. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Baader Bank set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €132.27 ($155.61).

ETR:SAP traded up €0.40 ($0.47) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €113.92 ($134.02). 1,590,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. SAP has a twelve month low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a twelve month high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €112.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.38 billion and a PE ratio of 25.02.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

