Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Teleflex (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $485.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $462.90.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Shares of Teleflex stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $391.04. 2,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.24, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $414.80. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $312.33 and a 12 month high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.