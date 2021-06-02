Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 197,838 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,838 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.2% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.21% of Alphabet worth $2,963,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,270,000 after buying an additional 427,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

GOOGL stock traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,378.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,203. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,351.65 and a 52 week high of $2,431.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,253.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

