Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 472,572 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,049,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 472,572 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of Bank of America worth $195,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.26.

BAC stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,570,531. The firm has a market cap of $367.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.35. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $43.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

