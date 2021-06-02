Jennison Associates LLC Has $7.17 Billion Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,739,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,381,584 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 5.3% of Jennison Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.11% of Tesla worth $7,173,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,320 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Tesla by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 157,800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $105,399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,972 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $103,219,000 after purchasing an additional 40,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,015,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $533,786.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,692,726.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $78,728,322. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $736.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.19.

TSLA stock traded down $9.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $614.59. 197,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,916,344. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $659.81. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.69 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 619.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

