Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,082,078 shares during the period. The Estée Lauder Companies comprises 1.5% of Jennison Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned 2.00% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $2,109,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $8,171,827.92. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $1,288,109.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,329 shares in the company, valued at $708,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,101,676 shares of company stock worth $594,636,066 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.00.

EL stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $303.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,802. The stock has a market cap of $110.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.22 and a 52-week high of $318.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $300.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

