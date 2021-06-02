Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 1,022,158 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022,158 shares during the period. Match Group accounts for 2.3% of Jennison Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned 8.52% of Match Group worth $3,150,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth about $8,105,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 47,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,100,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,099,000 after buying an additional 20,146 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 37,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Match Group news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.15.

NASDAQ MTCH traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $142.26. 12,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,606. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.26, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $174.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.75.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. Match Group’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

