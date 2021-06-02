Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 80,117 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,355,412 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,117 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $184,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,379 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 558.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.71. 113,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,900,267. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $396.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 956,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.22, for a total value of $136,021,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,323,175.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,991,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,338,793. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

