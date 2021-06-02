Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,221,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,893 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.13% of Texas Instruments worth $230,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 563.1% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.69. The stock had a trading volume of 36,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,809,121. The firm has a market cap of $175.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $117.84 and a one year high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

