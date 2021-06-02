Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 61.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,688,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,689,493 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.16% of The Home Depot worth $515,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,528,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in The Home Depot by 856.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in The Home Depot by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,617 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot stock traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $313.93. The stock had a trading volume of 57,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,440,979. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $234.31 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $318.57.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 5,575.49% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. DA Davidson raised their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.21.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

