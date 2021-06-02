Jennison Associates LLC Sells 1,064,952 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,244,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,064,952 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.4% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Mastercard worth $1,867,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $10.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $369.83. 51,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,995,470. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $371.45. The firm has a market cap of $366.52 billion, a PE ratio of 56.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.00.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

