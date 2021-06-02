Jetcoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.52 Million (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $692,777.08 and approximately $1.52 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0543 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00082412 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00021433 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.03 or 0.01029050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,608.58 or 0.09594671 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00052245 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

