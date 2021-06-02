Jetcoin (JET) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.51 Million

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One Jetcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0540 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Jetcoin has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $688,922.36 and approximately $1.51 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00081485 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004857 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00021057 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $385.37 or 0.01033527 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,589.68 or 0.09627150 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00052876 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

