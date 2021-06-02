JOFF Fintech Acquisition (NASDAQ:JOFF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.67. Approximately 16,251 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 85,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,842,000. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,934,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

About JOFF Fintech Acquisition (NASDAQ:JOFF)

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

