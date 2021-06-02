John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Shares Gap Down to $150.02

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $150.02, but opened at $146.83. John Bean Technologies shares last traded at $145.77, with a volume of 109 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 1.59.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

In other news, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total transaction of $262,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,871,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jason T. Clayton sold 1,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $228,268.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,496.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,369 shares of company stock valued at $906,545 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBT. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 96,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,929,000 after purchasing an additional 69,421 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 5,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $4,383,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

