John Constantine Sells 61,256 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director John Constantine sold 61,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $5,029,730.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,334,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,562,411.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

XPEL stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,764. XPEL, Inc. has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $89.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 98.11 and a beta of 2.46.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 12.89%. Analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in XPEL during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in XPEL during the first quarter valued at about $3,396,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in XPEL during the first quarter valued at about $610,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in XPEL by 119.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 28,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in XPEL by 81.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

