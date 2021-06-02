John Constantine Sells 61,256 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director John Constantine sold 61,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $5,029,730.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,334,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,562,411.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
XPEL stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,764. XPEL, Inc. has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $89.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 98.11 and a beta of 2.46.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 12.89%. Analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
XPEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.
About XPEL
XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.
