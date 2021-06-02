John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.55 Per Share

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous dividend of $0.37.
NYSE:BTO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,419. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.14. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $19.58 and a 1 year high of $42.97.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile
