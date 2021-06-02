John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.55 Per Share

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous dividend of $0.37.

NYSE:BTO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,419. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.14. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $19.58 and a 1 year high of $42.97.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

