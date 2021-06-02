John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Announces Dividend of $0.29

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.
Shares of HEQ stock remained flat at $$12.96 during trading hours on Wednesday. 44,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,956. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.36. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $13.02.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.