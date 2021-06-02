John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) to Issue $0.16 Dividend

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

NYSE:HTY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.73. The stock had a trading volume of 40,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,373. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.41. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $6.74.

About John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

