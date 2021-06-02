John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Plans Dividend of $0.35

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.3519 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

NYSE:JHI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.68. 14,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,154. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.29. John Hancock Investors Trust has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $18.77.

Get John Hancock Investors Trust alerts:

About John Hancock Investors Trust

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.