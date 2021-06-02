John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 237.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,366 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.15% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,018,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,760,000 after buying an additional 113,264 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,730,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,821,000 after buying an additional 364,110 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,251,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,262,000 after purchasing an additional 194,235 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,016,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,954,000 after purchasing an additional 94,626 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 853,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares during the period.

JHMM opened at $51.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.73. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $52.43.

