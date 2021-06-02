John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Announces Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPF)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.
NYSE:HPF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.05. 100,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,656. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.90. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $21.53.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II
