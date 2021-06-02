John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Announces Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPF)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

NYSE:HPF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.05. 100,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,656. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.90. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II alerts:

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.