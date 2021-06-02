John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Declares Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:HPS)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.
HPS traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $19.09. 52,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,745. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.41.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile
