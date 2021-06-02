John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) to Issue $0.12 Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.
NYSE:HPI remained flat at $$21.15 during trading hours on Wednesday. 53,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,439. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.65. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $17.89 and a 1 year high of $21.52.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
