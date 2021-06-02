John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) to Issue $0.12 Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

NYSE:HPI remained flat at $$21.15 during trading hours on Wednesday. 53,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,439. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.65. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $17.89 and a 1 year high of $21.52.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

