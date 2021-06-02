John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Plans Dividend of $0.10

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.69. 102,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,050. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile
Read More: Price Target
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.