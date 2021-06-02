John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Plans $0.14 Dividend

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.
Shares of NYSE HTD traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.96. The company had a trading volume of 181,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,584. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.86. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $24.98.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
