John J. Fry Sells 226 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) General Counsel John J. Fry sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $10,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John J. Fry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quanterix alerts:

On Monday, May 3rd, John J. Fry sold 217 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $12,557.79.

On Thursday, April 1st, John J. Fry sold 201 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $12,566.52.

Quanterix stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,030. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -53.73 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.90. Quanterix Co. has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $92.57.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

QTRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Quanterix in the first quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Quanterix by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanterix in the first quarter worth $87,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Quanterix by 68.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Quanterix in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.