Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.27 Billion

Equities analysts expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report $22.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.76 billion to $22.58 billion. Johnson & Johnson posted sales of $18.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full-year sales of $91.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $91.16 billion to $91.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $96.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $95.45 billion to $96.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Johnson & Johnson.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.53 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,370,566,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,126,076,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,957 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,730,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,664 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,263 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.