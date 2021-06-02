Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on JMPLY. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Johnson Matthey stock traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.88. 4,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.28. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.25.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

