Joint Ventures (JOINT) Market Capitalization Reaches $41,527.34

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 2nd. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $41,527.34 and approximately $15,776.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joint Ventures coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Joint Ventures has traded down 31.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures (JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

