JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $456.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $385.00 to $456.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $413.56.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $327.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $319.20. The company has a market cap of $96.26 billion, a PE ratio of 145.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $196.10 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 25.34%. The business’s revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.97, for a total value of $28,021,676.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,313.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.83, for a total transaction of $790,424.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,133 shares of company stock valued at $93,321,676. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

