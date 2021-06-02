JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Cut by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,361 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.2% of Private Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $48,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $1,049,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,376 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 222,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $1,758,000. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.74.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.88. 73,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,508,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $90.78 and a 52-week high of $166.91. The company has a market cap of $502.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.