JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 845” Price Target for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been given a GBX 845 ($11.04) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 16.67% from the stock’s previous close.

EZJ has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 940 ($12.28) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 941.12 ($12.30).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 1,014 ($13.25) on Wednesday. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,971.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

