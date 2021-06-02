JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 845” Price Target for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been given a GBX 845 ($11.04) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 16.67% from the stock’s previous close.

EZJ has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 940 ($12.28) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 941.12 ($12.30).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 1,014 ($13.25) on Wednesday. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,971.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

