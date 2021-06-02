JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Underweight Rating for Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY)

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Elekta AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS EKTAY traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $15.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899. Elekta AB has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Elekta AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.