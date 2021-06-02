Juggernaut Market Capitalization Tops $64.08 Million (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Juggernaut has a market cap of $64.08 million and $3.31 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Juggernaut coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.62 or 0.00004329 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Juggernaut alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00081389 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00021264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.38 or 0.01024658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,563.18 or 0.09523366 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00051039 BTC.

Juggernaut Coin Profile

Juggernaut (JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Juggernaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juggernaut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.