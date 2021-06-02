JulSwap (JULD) Price Tops $0.0595 on Exchanges

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. JulSwap has a market cap of $24.25 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, JulSwap has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0595 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 407,493,732 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

