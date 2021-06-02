JulSwap (JULD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.57 Million

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last week, JulSwap has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. JulSwap has a total market cap of $22.05 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0541 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JulSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00072960 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.62 or 0.00284333 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.31 or 0.00187495 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.29 or 0.01243455 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,566.07 or 1.00178449 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00033112 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 407,493,794 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JulSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JulSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.