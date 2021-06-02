JustBet (WINR) Market Cap Hits $2.05 Million

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 2nd. JustBet has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and $13,079.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustBet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, JustBet has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00070003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.89 or 0.00285428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.92 or 0.00186709 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $468.72 or 0.01251638 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,482.01 or 1.00088707 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00032615 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

