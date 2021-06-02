Kalera AS (OTCMKTS:KSLLF) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Kalera AS (OTCMKTS:KSLLF)’s stock price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 15,923 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 31,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

Separately, Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kalera AS in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Kalera AS (OTCMKTS:KSLLF)

Kalera AS operates as a technology-driven vertical farming company. It produces pesticide-free non-GMO vegetables. The company's products include arugula, kohlrabi, onion, mixes, daikon and purple radish, and lettuces. It serves restaurant and food trade, including resorts and the cruise industry.

