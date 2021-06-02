Katalyo Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Katalyo has a market cap of $2.00 million and $160,766.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00068950 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.36 or 0.00283493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.06 or 0.00187648 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $459.23 or 0.01212641 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,886.75 or 1.00043350 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00033178 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

