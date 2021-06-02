Kava (KAVA) Market Capitalization Achieves $66.12 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar. One Kava coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $104.14 or 0.00276622 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00041847 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00008826 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00012762 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

