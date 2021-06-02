KE Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 12,657 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 110% compared to the typical volume of 6,027 call options.

BEKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, 86 Research upgraded shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.96.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of KE during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of KE during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of KE during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, BP PLC bought a new position in shares of KE in the first quarter worth about $244,000. 30.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BEKE traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.21. The stock had a trading volume of 293,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,246,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion and a PE ratio of 332.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.12. KE has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that KE will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

